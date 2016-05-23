Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
ATHENS Panathinaikos leapfrogged AEK Athens at the top of the Super League playoff standings with a 3-0 home win over their city rivals at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium on Monday.
First-half goals from Finnish midfielder Robin Lod and Sweden striker Marcus Berg, and a late strike by Victor Klonaridis, saw Andrea Stamaccioni’s Greens secure a vital win in the third round of games in the playoff competition.
The playoff winners will join Super League champions Olympiakos Piraeus in the Champions League qualifiers.
Monday's victory came against a lethargic AEK, who seemed to be struggling having played their third match in seven days.
AEK, who lifted the Greek Cup last Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Olympiakos, also beat Panionios 1-0 three days ago.
The result saw AEK, who have five points from three matches, slip from first to third at the halfway point in the playoffs, while Panathinaikos and PAOK Salonika, who won 2-0 at Panionios on Monday, lead the way with seven points apiece.
Panionios, who have lost two and drawn one of their three matches, are in last place with one point.
The next round of matches features the return fixtures of Monday’s games, with PAOK hosting Panionios and Panathinaikos travelling to the Olympic Stadium to face AEK on Thursday.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.