Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
ATHENS AEK Athens midfielder Giorgos Katidis has been banned for five-matches, fined $1,300 and forbidden to enter any sports stadiums after his Nazi-salute goal celebration, the Greek Football Federation (EPO) announced on Friday.
Since the 20-year-old has already been suspended by his club until the end of the Super League season, the five-game ban handed by the EPO on Friday was only symbolic.
In an earlier hearing, Katidis was handed a lifetime international ban by the EPO for making the gesture after scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over Veria last month.
"AEK Athens footballer Giorgos Katidis is disqualified for five matches, banned from entering sports stadia for three months and is ordered to pay a fine of 1,000 euros due to the incidents in the Super League match AEK-Veria," the EPO said in a statement.
Katidis, who has apologised and called his actions "totally unacceptable", had already asked to be dropped from AEK's first team.
ZURICH Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko has been barred from standing for re-election for a place on the FIFA Council, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Liverpool must treat Sunday's Premier League home game against 12th-placed Burnley the same as if they were playing a fellow top-six rival, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said.