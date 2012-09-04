Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
ATHENS Olympiakos Piraeus have strengthened their squad before the start of the Champions League with the addition of Mali midfielder Drissa Diakite.
The 27-year-old midfielder has joined the Greek champions from French side Nice for an undisclosed fee, signing a one-year contract with the option to extend for a further season, the club said.
Olympiakos were able to make the signing even though the European transfer window officially closed on August 31 as the deadline for Greek clubs is September 15.
"I am very happy to be in Greece and join Olympiakos which is certainly a very big club," Diakite told the club website (www.olympiacos.org).
"The opportunity to play in the Champions League certainly played an important role since it is the dream for every footballer to play in that competition and so I did not hesitate to make the decision."
Diakite made more than 150 appearances for Nice after joining the club in 2006.
The Mali international was immediately added to the Olympiakos squad list sent to UEFA on Tuesday. The club face Arsenal, Montpellier and Schalke in Group B of the Champions League.
(Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.