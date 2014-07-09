Muguruza survives scare to beat teenager Day
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
ATHENS Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus continued their summer rebuilding by signing Swiss midfielder Pajtim Kasami on a three-year deal from English side Fulham, they announced on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old international, who did not make Switzerland's World Cup squad, signed for an undisclosed fee from the Londoners, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
"The fact that Olympiakos has ambitious goals and is one of Europe’s big clubs playing in the Champions League was significant for me," said the attacking midfielder, who joined Fulham in 2011 from Palermo.
Kasami’s arrival follows that of Eric Abidal, the former France defender who joined from Monaco four days ago.
(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Steve Tongue)
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza got a fright from Kayla Day but outlasted the precocious American teenager 3-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.
January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become al all-time great for England.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be available for England when Gareth Southgate names his squad next week for a friendly with Germany and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.