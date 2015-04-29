ATHENS, April 29 Olympiakos Piraeus denied media reports on Wednesday that they could be kicked out of next season’s Champions League due to president Vangelis Marinakis's involvement in an investigation into corruption in Greek football. The Journalists Newspaper reported that the Greek champions' place in Europe’s elite competition would be at risk if the allegations against Marinakis were proven.

They include involvement in a criminal organisation, inciting corruption and bribery aimed at manipulating the results of matches for betting purposes.

"Following the false reports we would like to inform the fans of Olympiakos that these sycophants will be heading on a daily basis to the courts, which is their natural environment,” Olympiakos said in a statement.

“The club is beginning preparations already for next season, where we expect to plan for the conquest of another league title and compete in the group stages of the Champions League, while others enjoy their midsummer night dreams.”

(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)