Olympiakos' coach Vitor Pereira holds the trophy and poses for the media after defeating Skoda Xanthi during their Greek Cup soccer final match at the Olympic stadium in Athens May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

ATHENS Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus have sacked Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after six months in charge at the club, during which time he led them to a Greek league and cup double.

Local media said the 46-year-old had angered Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis when it was reported he held talks with Scottish club Rangers last month.

"Olympiakos announces the termination of its cooperation with the coach Vitoria Pereira by mutual consent," said a brief statement on the club's website.

Pereira made his name at Porto, where he won two consecutive Portuguese league titles, and penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with Olympiakos in January.

Olympiakos won its 42nd Greek league title and fifth in a row in April before clinched the Greek Cup for the 27th time when they beat Skoda Xanthi 3-1 in the final at the end of May.

Media reports suggested that the relationship between Pereira and the club's administration was already strained over future funding for transfers.

Pereira is now expected to take over at Turkish outfit Fenerbahce, while the names being linked with Olympiakos include Dutchman Martin Jol and Elche's Spanish coach Francisco Escriba.

(graham_mwood99@yahoo.co.uk)