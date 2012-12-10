Blackburn sack Coyle as manager
LONDON Blackburn Rovers sacked their manager Owen Coyle on Tuesday, two days after the team's 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, the club said.
By Graham Wood ATHENS Panathinaikos are facing disciplinary action for making provocative public statements about referees, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) announced on Monday.
The Greens drew 2-2 with arch-rivals Olympiakos Pireaus in a pulsating Athens derby on Sunday but the build-up was marred by a Panathinaikos statement criticising the appointment of a referee questioned in connection with the 2011 Greek match-fixing scandal.
" Mr. Panagiotis Karras called for a disciplinary hearing for Panathinaikos FC due to the statement it made on December 7 which was published in many papers in wide circulation," said the EPO statement.
"With this announcement the club sought to publicly create a shock and clear innuendo against football institutions (referees and arbitration in general), which causes football supporters and the general public to feel contempt towards football, with the consequence of rejection on the part of the public at large to watch football games."
In the club statement of December 7, president Giannis Alafouzos, who has been critical of what he considers to be biased refereeing against Pananthinaikos this season, said the club was "battling inside and outside the stadiums against a toxic system that has infected Greek football".
Referee Stavros Mantolos was among 90 people questioned in an investigation into match-fixing last year.
A date for the hearing is yet to be set but it is expected to be next week with a fine the likely punishment.
Last week Panathinaikos vice-president Antonis Antoniadis accused Greek Super League referees of vilifying the club after controversial refereeing decisions during a 2-1 defeat by Platanias.
Panathinaikos lie seventh in the league standings, 16 points behind leaders Olympiakos.
(Reporting by Graham Wood, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Blackburn Rovers sacked their manager Owen Coyle on Tuesday, two days after the team's 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, the club said.
ROME Half back Tommaso Allan says Italy are determined to prove competitive against England at Twickenham on Sunday despite conceding 96 points in their opening two Six Nations matches this year. “England are one of the best teams in the world, second after the All Blacks,” Allan told reporters on Tuesday as Italy continued preparations for their London trip at the weekend. “They are very clinical and commit few errors. For us it will be a great challenge. We'll have to cut out
MANCHESTER, England Manchester City came out on top in an epic Champions League battle against Monaco as late goals by John Stones and Leroy Sane secured a 5-3 victory in a last 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday that had goals galore and a missed penalty.