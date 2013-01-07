Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
ATHENS Panathinaikos coach Juan Roman Rocha has stepped down as head coach and returned to his previous role in charge of the Under-20 team, the club said on Monday.
The 66-year-old Argentine, who took control following the sacking of Jesualdo Ferreira in November after a bad start to the season, initially rallied the Greens but results have since been poor.
A statement on the club website (www.pao.gr) said Rocha's replacement would be announced on Tuesday.
Local media reports said former coach Jacek Gmoch, 73, was a leading candidate to take charge for a third spell at the club.
(Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.