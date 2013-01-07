ATHENS Panathinaikos coach Juan Roman Rocha has stepped down as head coach and returned to his previous role in charge of the Under-20 team, the club said on Monday.

The 66-year-old Argentine, who took control following the sacking of Jesualdo Ferreira in November after a bad start to the season, initially rallied the Greens but results have since been poor.

A statement on the club website (www.pao.gr) said Rocha's replacement would be announced on Tuesday.

Local media reports said former coach Jacek Gmoch, 73, was a leading candidate to take charge for a third spell at the club.

(Reporting by Graham Wood; Editing by John Mehaffey)