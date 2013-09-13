Luciano Figueroa (C) celebrates with Marlon De Jesus (18) and Gustavo Mondaini (L) of Ecuador's Emelec after scoring a goal during their Copa Sudamericana football match against Chile's Universidad de Chile in Santiago in this file photograph taken October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

ATHENS Former Argentina striker Luciano Figueroa has re-signed for Greek giants Panathinaikos to bolster the club's attacking options.

The 32-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Greek Super League club and scored three times in eight matches, had signed a one-year contract, the team said in a statement.

Figueroa, who has also had spells in England, Spain and Italy, was capped 15 times for Argentina, and won a gold medal with the national team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Panathinaikos lie 10th in the start to the new season, collecting four points from their opening three matches which has left them 10th in the table.

