ATHENS Panathinaikos have blamed the referee's "totally wrong and inexplicable decision" for crowd violence after Saturday's top of the table Athens derby against league leaders Olympiakos Piraeus was called off.

The game was called off before the start following violence in and around the stadium and after flares hd been thrown on to the pitch, one of which exploded at the feet of Olympiakos striker Alfred Finnbogason.

There were then clashes between fans and the police -- with only Panathinaikos supporters at the stadium.

One police officer was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury and two hours and 10 minutes after the incidents began referee Andreas Pappas decided to call the game off.

After an emergency board meeting on Sunday, Panathinaikos issued a statement condemning the violence and flare throwing but were also heavily critical of Pappas.

"The totally wrong and inexplicable decision of Andreas Pappas to postpone the start of the game, lead the board to the unanimous decision to send a call to the clubs fans to make a peaceful rally on Wednesday, November 25 at 4 pm outside our historic stadium with the motto: WE CAN’T TAKE ANYMORE!"

"Our wish is to protest the situation in Greek football and for the failure of the state to address the phenomena of lawlessness," the statement added.

RUNNING BATTLES

The decision to call off the match sparked further chaos at the ground and in surrounding areas on Saturday as furious Panathinaikos supporters smashed through barriers, ripped up seats and stormed the pitch.

Running battles with the police spilled over on to the streets outside.

The club also announced on Sunday that the resignation of president Giannis Alafouzos had been rejected.

Alafouzos suggested on Saturday that Panathinaikos could leave the Super League in protest but the board also ruled that out after lengthy discussion.

"Mr. Alafouzos briefed members of the board of his intention to resign but the board members have expressed their complete opposition to this and insisted that they would also resign if Alafouzos did so," said a club statement.

"The issue remains open."

The Super League will now decide the fate of the derby, but it is likely Olympiakos will be awarded all three points with an automatic 3-0 win under league regulations relating to violence.

Olympiakos have had a perfect 10-match winning start to the league season and hold an eight-point lead over Panathinaikos, who can also expect a stadium ban, fine and points deduction.

Panathinaikos won the same fixture last season but were later handed a three-point deduction, a two-match supporter ban and were fined for a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

