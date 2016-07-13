ATHENS Panathinaikos will play their first home game of the new Super League season behind closed doors as punishment for crowd disturbances in a playoff match last season.

The Super League disciplinary committee on Wednesday handed down the punishment, which was related to incidents during the second match of the playoffs against PAOK Salonica on May 15.

The league said the punishment, which also includes a hefty fine of 61,750 euros (£51,728), was the result of “the behaviour of the fans, as well as their abusive slogans”.

Bottles were thrown onto the pitch and dozens of flares were lit during the match, which marked celebrations by the Ultras' Gate 13 supporters club at the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

Panathinaikos had several run-ins with the authorities last season due to crowd disturbances which saw the partial closure of the club’s stadium in January on top of a previous supporter ban and points deductions by football authorities..

Panionios were also ordered to play their first home match of the season behind closed doors with a similar punishment due to disturbances during their playoff match with AEK on May 31.

Greece's Super League fixtures for the 2016/17 season will be released on Monday.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)