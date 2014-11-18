ATHENS The head of referees in Greece’s Central Refereeing Committee (KED) has stepped down, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said on Tuesday, four days after matches were suspended indefinitely following an attack on a KED official.

Hugh Dallas, a retired Scottish referee, was appointed head of the KED in the close season and was in charge of appointing referees for matches in Greece’s top two divisions.

He will stay on as head of training for those officials.

His change in role comes after matches in Greece’s professional soccer leagues were suspended indefinitely after Christoforos Zografos, assistant director of the KED, was admitted to hospital following a violent attack.

"The KED have accepted the request of Mr. Hugh Dallas to nolonger be responsible for the appointments of refereeing officials for Super League and Football League matches,” said the EPO in a brief media statement.

"Mr. Dallas will continue to be responsible for theeducation and training of referees in both professional categories. Both the KED and the EPO will hold an assembly to decide on to whom the responsibilities (of appointing referees) will be allocated."

Dallas was given the job after continued pleas from Greek clubs for a foreign official to take on the administrative role following several match-fixing scandals in recent seasons.

