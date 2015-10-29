Hertha Berlin's coach Michael Skibbe awaits the start of the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against HSV Hamburg in Berlin January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

ATHENS Michael Skibbe has been appointed the new coach of Greece, the Greek Football Federation (EPO) announced on Thursday.

The 50-year-old German, who has led a host of clubs in his home country and Turkey in a coaching career that began in 1988, has agreed a two-year deal with EPO, which will be extended if Greece qualify for the next World Cup.

He succeeds Uruguayan Sergio Markarian, who was sacked in August, and will take charge of Greece for the qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Mr. Michael Skibbe will be the new coach of the national team following a decision taken by the executive committee of the Greek Football Federation,” said a brief EPO media statement.

“Mr. Skibbe will sign a cooperation agreement with EPO lasting until the completion of the qualification stage of the 2018 World Cup, which will automatically be renewed up to the end of the World Cup finals in Russia should we qualify.”

Skibbe’s last role was a second term at Turkish Super Lig outfit Eskişehirspor last season.

His appointment comes a month after a deal to appoint fellow German, Bernd Schuster, fell through at the last minute.

Skibbe is expected in Athens next Tuesday, and will be presented to the media the following day. His first match in charge will be a friendly against Luxembourg on Nov. 13.

Markarian and director of football Giorgos Karagounis were shown the door on Aug. 7.

Markarian had succeeded Claudio Ranieri in February after the Italian was sacked following a woeful start to Euro 2016 qualifying, which included a home defeat to the Faroe Islands.

Greece suffered a second humiliating defeat to the Faroes in June, leaving them bottom of Group F and with no hope of qualifying for Euro 2016.

