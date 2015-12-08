ATHENS, Football players in Greece are to go on strike indefinitely from next week, the Greek Professional Soccer Players' Association (PSAP) said on Tuesday.

The Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) and top two leagues -- The Super League and The Football League -- have failed to keep to an agreement made two years ago to create a special relief fund to compensate players who have been released by financially-troubled teams, PSAP said in a statement.

Niki Volos and OFI Crete were relegated from the Super League last season due to financial problems, with many players leaving the clubs after having not been paid for months.

"The players have been forced to go beyond the limits of tolerance and patience and are tired of hearing only promises," PSAP said.

The strike action will begin with the Greek Cup third round matches from Dec. 15-17 and continue with the next rounds of Super League and second division which are scheduled to take place from Dec. 19-21.

"There is no other way to try and preserve our professional, economic, athletic and material existence. We ask nothing more than to activate the relief mechanism that was agreed upon. We do not want anything more than what we are entitled to," PSAP said.

Greek football has been beset by problems, particularly since the start of the country's financial crisis, with frequent violence in and around stadiums and corruption investigations casting a huge shadow over the game.

