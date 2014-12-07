ATHENS Leaders PAOK Salonika were stunned 4-2 by mid-table Skoda Xanthi in the Greek Super League on Sunday but their closest rivals missed the chance to take advantage of the upset.

With Olympiakos Piraeus held 2-2 at home on Saturday by PAS Giannina, Panathinaikos missed the chance to go second when they were held to a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Asteras Tripolis.

Panathinaikos, who have been improving after a stuttering start to the season, failed to take advantage of a 30th minute goal from Anastasios Lagos with Asteras equalising through Senegalese defender Khalifa Sankare six minutes later.

The results left PAOK four points clear of Olympiakos with 28 points from 12 matches. Panathinaikos stayed third, a point behind Olympiakos.

(Writing by Graham Wood; Editing by Ian Chadband)