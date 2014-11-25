RIYADH Deposed Gulf Cup champions United Arab Emirates claimed third place in this year's event with a 1-0 win over Oman on Tuesday thanks to tournament top scorer Ali Mabkhout's fifth goal.

Mabkhout's low shot in the 59th minute beat Oman keeper Ali Al Habsi to decide the outcome after both teams bowed out in the semi-finals earlier in the week.

UAE lost 3-2 to hosts Saudi Arabia in the tournament's best game so far while Oman, the 2009 champions, squandered an early lead to lose 3-1 to Qatar. Saudi Arabia and Qatar will contest the final on Wednesday after they drew 1-1 on the opening day.

"Of course, this is not what we came here for. We came to be champions but the players did their best and I have to thank them," UAE coach Mahdi Ali told reporters. "Today we gave a chance to more players to see them ahead of the Asian Cup."

The Asian Cup takes place in Australia in January.

