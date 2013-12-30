Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
BUDAPEST Trinidad and Tobago defender Akeem Adams died in hospital on Monday after suffering a stroke, his Hungarian club Ferencvaros said in a statement.
Adams has undergone several operations since having a heart attack after a match in September and his condition turned critical over the weekend, Ferencvaros said on their website (www.fradi.hu).
Adams, 22, was taken to a Budapest hospital in September after he felt dizzy following Ferencvaros's 3-1 win over arch-rivals Ujpest.
He played six matches for the 26-times Hungarian champions this season and won eight international caps for Trinidad and Tobago.
Adams had only joined Ferencvaros in August, having previously played for W Connection, United Petrotin and Central in his homeland.
He played for his country in the under-17 World Cup in 2007, the under-20 World Cup two years later and the qualifying competition for the 2014 World Cup.
The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association had organised a fund-raising campaign in his homeland and thousands of people had bought "I support Akeem" tee-shirts.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, additional reporting by Brian Homewood editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.