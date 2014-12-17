BUDAPEST Jeno Buzanszky, the last living member of Hungary's Magical Magyars team, remains in a critical condition, a close friend of the family has told Reuters.

The 89-year-old Buzanszky, who was the right back in the side that finished runners-up at the 1954 World Cup and won Olympic gold in 1952, is in intensive care having been taken to the Esztergom State Hospital on Friday.

"I talked to Buzanszky's son, but as the family wants to handle the situation in a very discrete way, we have to respect that, I can't tell more than he is still in intensive care,” Gyorgy Szollosi, director of Ferenc Puskas Academy and a close friend of the family, told Reuters on the telephone.

Stories began to circulate in Hungarian media about the defender's health on Friday.

His son was quoted on the website of FourFourTwo magazine saying that his father was in a critical condition having had an unspecified operation.

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Toby Davis)