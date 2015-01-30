BUDAPEST Hungary bade farewell to the last of the Magical Magyars when Jeno Buzanszky was buried on Friday in the St Stephen's Basilica of Budapest alongside former team mates Ferenc Puskas and Gyula Grosics.

Buzanszky, the right back in the side who finished runners-up at the 1954 World Cup and won Olympic gold in 1952, died at the age of 89 on Jan. 11 after being in hospital for weeks.

"This hurts, because we not just say good-bye to a special and true man, but to a team that was the best ever in the history of Hungarian football," Sandor Csanyi, the president of the Hungarian Football Association, said at the funeral.

Between 1950 and 1956 Hungary famously beat England 6-3 at Wembley in 1953 to become the first overseas side to defeat the English side on home soil.

They recorded 42 victories and seven draws and lost only the most important match, against Germany in the 1954 World Cup final. The Golden Team were hailed and celebrated throughout the world.

Goalkeeper Grosics died last June following the deaths of Puskas, Gyula Lorant, Mihaly Lantos, Jozsef Bozsik, Jozsef Zakarias, Laszlo Budai II, Sandor Kocsis, Nandor Hidegkuti and Zoltan Czibor.

"Buzanszky's story was patriotism. He never wanted to leave Hungary and only felt himself comfortable in our country," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

When he was first capped, against Bulgaria in a 1-1 draw in 1950, Buzanszky was so proud that he wore the number two shirt as pyjamas for six years.

He was named National Athlete of Hungary in 2011 and received the Prima Primissima Award in 2010.

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas, editing by Ed Osmond)