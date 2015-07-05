BUDAPEST Ferencvaros completed a rare Cup treble in four months after seeing off champions Videoton 3-0 away in the Hungarian Super Cup final on Sunday in the city of Szekesfehervar.

Ferencvaros claimed last season's League Cup with a 2-1 win over Debrecen in April and lifted the Hungarian Cup by beating Videoton 4-0 at home in the final on May 20.

In the curtain-raiser for the new season, Ferencvaros went ahead against the run of play when Belgian midfielder Roland Lamah scored from close range in the 21st minute.

Roland Varga doubled the lead six minutes later but Videoton were given hope when Ferencvaros' Polish central defender Michal Nalepa was sent off for a second yellow card in the 37th minute.

The home team dominated and had several chances but failed to score and saw their Cup hopes evaporate when Ferencvaros's substitute Brazilian striker Somalia got the third after a counter attack in the dying minutes.

"The guys did an excellent job, we dominated until the sending off. I am proud of the team," said Ferencvaros's German manager Thomas Doll.

Ferencvaros, who host Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday in their Europa League first qualifying round return match having drawn 1-1 in the opening leg, won the Super Cup for the fifth time.

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas; editing by Ken Ferris)