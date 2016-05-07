BUDAPEST May 7 League champions Ferencvaros landed the double for the first time since 2004 after beating arch-rivals Ujpest 1-0 in the Hungarian Cup final with a late header from captain Zoltan Gera on Saturday.

Gera was on target from close range in the 78th minute after Tamas Hajnal's corner was nodded towards goal by Gabor Gyomber.

"I had a strange feeling the ball would come my way. It has to be one of the most important goals of my career," said the 37-year-old former Fulham and West Bromwich Albion midfield player.

Ferencvaros also went close in the 15th minute when Adam Pinter struck the post with a fierce shot.

"I was quite edgy during the game because no matter what the pattern of the match is, it is still a cup final. Our quality dropped a bit in the second half but the players still did a great job," said Ferencvaros' German coach Thomas Doll.

