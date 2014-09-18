Hertha Berlin's Pal Dardai reacts after becoming German Bundesliga second division champions after the match against FC Augsburg in Berlin, May 15, 2011. Both teams will step up in to the first soccer division next season, Hertha won the match 2-1. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BUDAPEST Hungary named former international midfielder Pal Dardai as interim coach on Thursday in place of Attila Pinter, who was in charge for only one competitive game.

The Hungarian Football Association (HFA) sacked Pinter after eight months and five matches in the job.

"Pinter did not disappoint us, he is a good coach," HFA president Sandor Csanyi told reporters.

"Dardai has a great character, has vast experience from Germany, and we believe he is capable of forging unity with the squad for the upcoming three fixtures”.

Pinter, 48, led Hungary to only one win and they started their Euro 2016 qualification campaign with a 2-1 defeat by Northern Ireland last week.

Former Hertha midfielder Dardai, a youth coordinator and trainer at Berlin, will be the interim coach until the end of the year.

"I don't want to make the headlines without results, that is for sure," Dardai, capped 61 times by Hungary, told Nemzeti Sport newspaper.

"I assume this opportunity is based on my past, my commitment for the national team. I must underline that I am an interim coach, I will not work as a regular coach, that is best for me and my family in Berlin.”

Hungary, competing in Group F with Romania, Finland, Northern Ireland, Faroe Island and Greece, have failed to qualify for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

(Reporting by Zoltan Fazekas, editing by Ed Osmond)