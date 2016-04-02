BUDAPEST - Ferencvaros ended a 12-year wait to capture the league crown on Saturday despite losing 2-1 at third-placed Debrecen.

It was the 29th league title for Hungary's most successful club.

Ferencvaros now have an unassailable 22-point lead over second-placed MTK Hungaria who were beaten 4-1 at Paks.

The only survivor from the team that last won the league is Hungary midfielder Zoltan Gera, 36, who played for the club in season 2003-04 before moving to England for spells with West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

Gera returned to Hungary in 2014 and become an important member of German coach Thomas Doll's side.

Ferencvaros have lost only four times in 27 league matches this season.

They also went on a remarkable unbeaten run of 34 games between October 2014 and November 2015.

(Writing by Zoltan Fazekas; Editing by Tony Jimenez)