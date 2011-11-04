Schalke 04's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar leaves the field after getting injured during the Europa League Group J soccer match against Larnaca in Gelsenkirchen November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Schalke 04 top striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar broke his nose during the Europa League 0-0 draw against AEK Larnaca on Thursday and is doubtful for their Bundesliga match against in-form Hanover 96 on Sunday, the club said on Friday.

Huntelaar, who has scored 10 league goals in 11 matches, collided with team mate Joel Matip in the 81st minute. He was taken off with blood streaming down his face and went straight to hospital.

"The nose is damaged but we will try to do everything to have him back with us as soon as possible," club sports director Horst Heldt told reporters.

Schalke are second in the Bundesliga, four points off leaders Bayern Munich.

