Lars Lagerback, head coach of Iceland reacts during their World Cup qualifying soccer match against Slovenia at Arena Stozice stadium in Ljubljana, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

REYKJAVIK Lars Lagerback is to share the running of the Iceland team with his assistant for the next two years before calling it a day as senior coach.

Heimir Hallgrimsson, 46, has worked as the number two since 2012 but will take over on his own at the end of the team's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the 65-year-old Lagerback told a news conference on Monday.

Iceland finished second in their 2014 World Cup qualifying group and missed out on a place in the finals at the playoffs earlier this month.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Darijo Srna gave Croatia a 2-0 victory in the second leg, and on aggregate, in Zurich last Tuesday.

Iceland have never reached the finals of a major tournament.

