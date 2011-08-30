West Ham United's Robert Green gestures during their English Premier League match against Manchester City in Manchester, northern England May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON West Ham United goalkeeper Robert Green has withdrawn from England's squad to face Bulgaria in a Euro 2012 qualifier Friday because of injury, the FA said Tuesday.

Green, who has become second choice to Manchester City's Joe Hart, has returned to his club for treatment after reporting for international duty with the injury.

Derby County's Frankie Fielding has been called up to the squad having started in all three matches at the European Under 21 Championships in Denmark in June.

England, who are top of qualifying Group B on goal difference from Montenegro, face Bulgaria in Sofia Friday and then host Wales at Wembley Tuesday.

