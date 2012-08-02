Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
MILAN Inter Milan said a group of Chinese investors would buy a minority stake in the top Italian football club, becoming its second biggest shareholder.
In a statement posted on Inter's website late on Wednesday, the club said the Moratti family would keep control of the company. The statement did not disclose the financial details of the deal nor the size of the stake.
Inter said it had also reached a deal with China Railway Construction Corporation to build a new stadium to be completed by 2017.
"F.C. Internazionale welcomes the new shareholders," the statement said.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Ben Te'o will make his first international start after being named at outside centre for England in Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham, one of four changes to the team who beat Wales two weeks ago.
SAO PAULO The son of soccer great Pele has pledged to turn himself over to police after a court ruled he must serve almost 13 years of a 33-year drug-trafficking sentence, his lawyer told Reuters on Friday.