New Inter Milan coach Frank de Boer knows that he has a big job on his hands after the former Ajax Amsterdam manager replaced Roberto Mancini at the Italian club on Tuesday.

Inter confirmed de Boer's arrival in a statement and the Dutchman joined the Serie A side, who finished 24 points behind champions Juventus last season, on a three-year contract.

"I hope to get us on the right track as soon as possible," de Boer told reporters at his unveiling. "But obviously it's not going to be easy.

"We speak the same language - myself, the president and the management team," he added. "We want to win."

Mancini parted company with the Serie A side by mutual agreement on Monday even though his contract had been due to expire in June 2017.

De Boer joined Ajax in December 2010 following the resignation of Martin Jol and helped the Dutch club win four consecutive league titles from 2011 to 2014.

The Dutchman resigned in May after Ajax failed to win the league crown for the second consecutive season.

Inter came fourth in Serie A last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the fifth consecutive year.

"Serie A has really grown and it's getting better and better," De Boer said. "In my eyes it's a huge league.

"I had (pressure) at Ajax and Barcelona too. It's completely normal."

Inter will begin the new Serie A season against Chievo Verona on Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia and Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)