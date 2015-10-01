Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
Persepolis skipper and former Iran forward Hadi Norouzi died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, the state-run Press TV said. He was 30.
Norouzi was rushed from his home to a Tehran hospital in the early hours of the morning but died shortly afterwards, the outlet said.
Norouzi joined Iran's biggest club in 2000, representing the youth teams before making his first team debut in 2008 and going on to make a handful of appearances for the national team under former coach Afshin Ghotbi.
He was named skipper of the nine-time domestic champions at the start of the 2014-15 season after spending six months on loan at Persian GulfPro League rivals Naft Tehran.
His last appearance for the club was a 2-1 home loss to Saipa in the league on Sept. 16.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.