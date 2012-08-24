Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
DUBLIN Ireland winger Damien Duff announced his retirement from international football on Friday after becoming one of only five players to earn 100 caps for the national team.
Duff, 33, who made his debut for the senior team in March 1998 against the Czech Republic, captained Ireland in his last appearance for his country in their final Euro 2012 match against Italy after the team failed to qualify for the second round.
"Damien will be missed by us and by Irish fans everywhere. He was immensely skilful and a great example to the players who come after him," Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni said in a statement.
Duff started his career in England with Blackburn Rovers before joining Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles. A move to Newcastle United followed before he returned to London and Fulham.
A tricky, old-fashioned winger, the left-footed Duff was outstanding in the 2002 World Cup, when Ireland last played in the tournament.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Mehaffey)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.