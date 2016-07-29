West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
Goalkeeper Shay Given has decided to retire from international football at the age of 40 after representing Ireland for more than two decades.
The Stoke City keeper, who made his Ireland debut as a 19-year-old in 1996, finishes with 134 caps and was part of the squad that was knocked out of the recent Euro 2016 tournament by hosts France in the last 16.
"I'm one of the lucky ones who got to wear the jersey for his country and wore the badge with pride 134 times," Given said in a tweet.
"But now it's time to hang up the gloves and move from the onion bag to the terraces, where I'll be shouting the lads on as one of Ireland's biggest fans."
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
LIBREVILLE Egypt made a slow start on their return to the African Nations Cup after a seven-year absence, but have reached the semi-finals without conceding and are getting stronger as the tournament progresses.
LONDON Pumped with confidence after an unbeaten 2016, England could be set for a rude awakening when the Six Nations start this weekend, with the rugby extravaganza more open than it has been for years, All Black great Richie McCaw told Reuters on Tuesday.