Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands - International Friendly - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 27/5/16Republic of Ireland's Shay Given acknowledges fans at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Goalkeeper Shay Given has decided to retire from international football at the age of 40 after representing Ireland for more than two decades.

The Stoke City keeper, who made his Ireland debut as a 19-year-old in 1996, finishes with 134 caps and was part of the squad that was knocked out of the recent Euro 2016 tournament by hosts France in the last 16.

"I'm one of the lucky ones who got to wear the jersey for his country and wore the badge with pride 134 times," Given said in a tweet.

"But now it's time to hang up the gloves and move from the onion bag to the terraces, where I'll be shouting the lads on as one of Ireland's biggest fans."

