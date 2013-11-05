Here is a look the life and career of Roy Keane who will take over as assistant manager of the Ireland national team with Martin O'Neill as manager.

* EARLY DAYS:

- Born in August 1971 in Cork, Ireland, he became an imposing central midfielder known for his aggressive and highly competitive attitude. Keane left Irish side Cobh Ramblers to sign for Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest in 1990.

- He won first of 67 Ireland caps against Chile in 1991.

- Keane left Forest in 1993 following relegation from the Premier League, joining Manchester United for a then British record transfer fee of 3.75 million pounds ($5.45 million). United manager Alex Ferguson labelled him the best he's ever worked with, aspiring footballers and Reds everywhere worshipped the ground he walked on.

* FIRST DOUBLE:

- United won the Premier League and FA Cup double in 1994 and three years later he took over as United captain from Eric Cantona in 1997, a role he kept until he left in 2005.

- He led United to a treble in 1998-99 when they won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. He won another Premier League title and was voted player of the year by both fellow professionals and football writers in 2000.

- He led the team to their eighth Premier League title in 2003 and lifted a fourth FA Cup in 2004.

* WORLD CUP ROW:

- In May 2002 he walked out on Ireland's World Cup squad in South Korea before tournament started after a row with manager Mick McCarthy. He rejoined the Ireland squad in April 2004 under new manager Brian Kerr but retired from international football in October 2005 following country's failure to qualify for 2006 World Cup finals.

* A SCOTTISH SPELL:

- Left United in 2005 after criticising several team mates in an interview for the club's television channel MUTV and joined Celtic in January 2006.

- he took part in winning the Scottish league title and League Cup with Celtic only to retire as a player six months later on medical advice.

* A MANAGERIAL START:

- Keane took charge of Sunderland in August 2006. He secured promotion to the Premier League in 2007 and earned the Championship Manager of the Year award. He quit as Sunderland manager at the end of 2008 after 100 matches at the helm, leaving the club in relegation zone.

* In April 2009 appointed Ipswich manager but was sacked after 20 months in January 2011 with the club 19th in the Championship.

* A JOINT RECORD:

- Keane jointly holds the record for the most red cards received in football in England, being sent off 13 times in his career.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, editing by Ed Osmond)