DUBLIN Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane called police to the Ireland team hotel on Wednesday after an incident involving a member of the public, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said.

British media reports said Keane, who is an assistant to Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, was involved in an altercation at the Portmarnock Hotel north of Dublin with a fan who wanted him to sign a copy of his book.

"Following inaccurate media reports which refer to an incident involving a member of the public this evening at the Republic of Ireland team hotel, we wish to clarify that Roy Keane called the Gardai (police) following the incident," read the FAI statement.

"The manager, Martin O'Neill and the FAI are fully aware of the circumstances surrounding this event, and the assistant manager has their full support."

Ireland play Scotland in a Euro 2016 qualifier in Glasgow on Friday.

