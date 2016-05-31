Ireland captain Robbie Keane is in danger of missing next month's European Championship after suffering a calf injury in training on Saturday.

The 35-year-old striker did not play in the 1-1 draw against Netherlands in Dublin on Friday and has been ruled out of manager Martin O'Neill's squad for Tuesday's match against Belarus in Cork.

"We all did a bit of training on Saturday and he felt his calf, so we will look at it on a daily basis. I genuinely don't know at the moment," O'Neill told British media, when asked if Keane would be ready for Euro 2016.

"He had a little injection to see how it settles down and we will see how he is. Obviously he would have been coming with us, definitely, as captain of the side but we will see how he is again."

Keane has scored 67 goals in 143 games for Ireland since his debut in 1998.

Ireland kick off their Euro 2016 Group E campaign against Sweden in Paris on June 13 before facing Belgium and Italy.

