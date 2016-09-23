Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane have signed new two-year contracts that will take them through to the 2018 World Cup.

O'Neill was appointed to the job in November 2013 and guided Ireland to this year's European Championship finals where they lost 2-1 to hosts France in the round of 16.

"It's not the first time that I would have agreed something but then not signed it for some time but it's signed and done now and Roy and the backroom staff have followed suit and we're really delighted," O'Neill told reporters on Friday.

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa manager has the task of helping Ireland end a 16-year absence from the World Cup finals.

"My own personal view, and I've proved it I think, is that Ireland's best chance of qualification for the World Cup in Russia lies with myself and Roy Keane. I want to be around, I want to do it, want to try and qualify," O'Neill added.

Ireland, who drew 2-2 in Serbia in their opening Group D qualifier this month, host Georgia on Oct. 6 and travel to Moldova three days later.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)