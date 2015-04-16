LONDON Northern Ireland's international matches at Windsor Park in Belfast could be in doubt after the Irish Football Association said on Thursday that it will study the findings of a preliminary engineer's report into the damaged West Stand.

Windsor Park has been closed since cracks were discovered in the stand following last month's Euro 2016 qualifier against Finland and the stadium is scheduled to host Northern Ireland's qualifier against Romania on June 13.

"The Irish FA has received a preliminary report on the damage caused to the West Stand of the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park and is currently studying the findings of this report," the Irish FA said in a statement.

The BBC reported on Thursday that the preliminary report has called for the West Stand to be demolished.

Work began on the redevelopment of Windsor Park in May last year, with the renovation including the replacement of the South and East stands which will bring the capacity to over 18,000.

"We're working very hard to make sure the (Romania) game is played at Windsor," IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said in an interview this week.

"There's a lot of things that need to be done to make that happen but that's our primary focus and only focus.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)