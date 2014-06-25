JERUSALEM Veteran Israeli midfielder Yossi Benayoun has signed a two-season contract with Maccabi Haifa, the club said on Wednesday .

The move back to Israel from England's Queens Park Rangers is likely to be Benayoun's last as a player, after which he is expected to take up an administrative role with Haifa, his last Israeli outfit before a successful career abroad.

Despite being national team captain, he rarely featured in their most recent World Cup qualifying campaign. The 34-year-old nevertheless gained his 96th international cap, a record, in a friendly against Honduras this month.

Benayoun left Haifa in 2002 and joined Spain's Racing Santander for three seasons before moving to England where he played for West Ham United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers.

Haifa's fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season meant they missed out on European club soccer in the upcoming campaign.

