Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
JERUSALEM Veteran Israeli midfielder Yossi Benayoun has signed a two-season contract with Maccabi Haifa, the club said on Wednesday .
The move back to Israel from England's Queens Park Rangers is likely to be Benayoun's last as a player, after which he is expected to take up an administrative role with Haifa, his last Israeli outfit before a successful career abroad.
Despite being national team captain, he rarely featured in their most recent World Cup qualifying campaign. The 34-year-old nevertheless gained his 96th international cap, a record, in a friendly against Honduras this month.
Benayoun left Haifa in 2002 and joined Spain's Racing Santander for three seasons before moving to England where he played for West Ham United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers.
Haifa's fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season meant they missed out on European club soccer in the upcoming campaign.
(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.