NETANYA, Israel Maccabi Tel Aviv won their first silverware of the season when they beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in the Israeli Toto Cup final on Wednesday in a match that included two own goals and a retaken penalty.

The Tel Aviv side, on course for a hat-trick of league titles, are the most dominant side in the Israeli game and their sharper play sunk Haifa who named a new coach this week.

Tel Aviv were first on the scoresheet in the 41st minute when Haifa substitute Matan Ohayon elegantly lobbed a header into his own net over keeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Haifa dominated possession but lacked any finishing ability, although they were brought back into the game in the 56th minute when Tel Aviv's Eitan Tibi stabbed the ball into his own net from close range.

Tel Aviv's Nikola Mitrovic scored the winner in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot at the second time of asking with a firmly taken strike that gave Stojkovic no chance.

The competition resumed after a year's break because a dispute between the clubs, the Israeli Football Association and the competition's main sponsors, the Israeli football pools, forced last season's tournament to be scrapped.

(Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Ed Osmond)