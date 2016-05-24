Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM Veteran Israeli midfielder Yossi Benayoun bade farewell to his club Maccabi Haifa with a 1-0 win in the State Cup final over favourites and holders Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
Haifa ended an 18-year wait for the trophy as they defended stoutly against repeated Maccabi Tel Aviv attacks after forward Chen Ezra scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute.
Tel Aviv crushed Haifa 6-0 in their league fixture at the weekend but Tuesday's final, which brought the 2015-16 season to a close, was a far more even contest.
It was a further disappointment for Tel Aviv, who were league champions for the previous three seasons, but surrendered their crown to Hapoel Beersheba at the weekend. They finished as runners up.
Haifa, who had a dreadful start to the league campaign but rose from the relegation zone to finish fourth, will compete along with Tel Aviv in next season's Europa League.
Benayoun, who spent much of his career in England and had spells at Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal among others, returned to Israel with Maccabi Haifa last season.
He has yet to announce where he will be playing next season.
The final was also a farewell game for Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Peter Bosz. The Dutchman, who replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in December, is set to return to the Netherlands to join Ajax Amsterdam.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.
LONDON Premier League clubs have made a transfer window profit for the first time, despite near-record spending in January, thanks largely to two big-money moves to China and France playmaker Dimitri Payet's return home.