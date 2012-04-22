UEFA president Michel Platini (L), Israel Football Association chairman Avi Luzon (C) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter wait for the arrival of Israel's President Shimon Peres to the 34th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Tel Aviv March 25, 2010. REUTERS/David Silverman/Pool

JERUSALEM Israel Football Association chairman Avi Luzon has called on one of the country's most successful club bosses to head a committee that will propose ways to quell unrest in the local game after a recent rise in violent incidents.

"I have called on Maccabi Haifa president Yaakov Shahar ... to head an independent panel of public officials that he will choose, and that will propose new and varied ways to fight soccer violence ... and I am awaiting his answer," Luzon said on Sunday.

Luzon made a statement broadcast live on national radio and television after a spate of recent violent incidents reached a new low on Friday when players and club officials brawled at the end of a second division match.

It was the second on-pitch brawl captured live on television in less than a month during a season that has turned into one of the most rowdy in recent memory and has resulted in five teams being docked points for various offences.

