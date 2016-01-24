Football Soccer - Juventus v Fiorentina - Juventus stadium, Turin, Italy -13/12/15 - Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on before the match against Fiorentina. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed speculation linking him with Chelsea and said he was focussed on the Serie A title race ahead of Sunday's match against Roma.

While Juve are looking to extend their 10-game winning streak in the league and keep pace with leaders Napoli, fifth placed Roma are still struggling for consistency following a miserable winless run at the end of 2015.

Allegri said his side would not take Roma lightly despite their opponents managing just two wins, six draws and two defeats in their last 10 games.

“Roma are still Scudetto contenders because they have quality players, there will certainly be a reaction after changing coach and this game is still Juve v Roma, so it will be complicated," Allegri told reporters on Saturday.

“They have a squad capable of putting together a positive run of results," he continued. "I don’t believe any of the top five can be ruled out of the title race."

Allegri also said he had no plans to leave Juventus despite British media reports suggesting he could take over at Stamford Bridge next season.

"Just as there’s transfer speculation around players, we get the same as coaches. It’s normal, and I'm proud to be the coach of a big club like Juventus,” Allegri said

“My thoughts are on Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League. I am under contract with Juventus until 2017 and, as I’ve said many times, I am happy here. So that’s that."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)