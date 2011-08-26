Italy's Alberto Aquilani controls the ball during a training session at the Braglia stadium in Modena June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME AC Milan have signed Alberto Aquilani on loan from Premier League side Liverpool with the option to buy the Italian midfielder at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool from Roma in 2009 but struggled with injuries during his debut season and last season was loaned out to Juventus, where he made 33 appearances as the Bianconeri finished seventh.

The creative midfielder, who has won 17 international caps, is expected to replace veteran Andrea Pirlo, who joined Juve at the end of last season. Milan announced the signing of Aquilani on their website (www.acmilan.com).

"Coming here is a new chapter in my career," Aquilani told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'm a different player but taking over from Andrea Pirlo will be an added responsibility. It's up to me to give it my all to win the backing of the club."

Liverpool coach Kenny Dalglish said it was the right move as he could not have guaranteed the Italian a starting spot.

"He's got his wife and kid over there. It was difficult for him here," he told the club website (liverpoolfc.tv). "When he came back his pre-season training was excellent but the problem for us was trying to get him in the team."

