Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello has committed to the Italian top-flight club by extending his contract until 2020, the club's website said on Tuesday. (www.atalanta.it)

Sportiello had been recently linked with AS Roma, who are seeking a replacement for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, currently on loan from English Premier League club Arsenal.

Sportiello’s previous contract was due to expire in June 2019.

The Atalanta youth product entered the club's first team in the 2013/2014 season.

Ninth-placed Atalanta play Udinese in their next Serie A game on Jan. 6.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Chopra)