Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Italy great Roberto Baggio resigned as the Italian football federation's technical director on Wednesday, saying he was not permitted to do the job he wanted to do.
Italy's talisman as they finished third and second in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups was appointed to the role after the Azzurri flopped as holders by going out in the group stage of the 2010 edition.
His brief was to reinvigorate the Italian game and boost the country's poor track record of blooding youngsters but the 45-year-old said he was largely ignored.
"I presented my project in December 2011, 900 pages, but they remained empty words. I don't like just sitting on a chair but to do things, therefore reluctantly I have decided to leave," he told Italian television.
Italy finished second to Spain in Euro 2012 under coach Cesare Prandelli and his position is unlikely to be affected by Baggio's departure.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is confident he still has the backing of chairman Steve Gibson after last weekend's loss at Stoke City extended the relegation-threatened club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.