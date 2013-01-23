Former Italian striker Roberto Baggio smiles as he adjusts his earphone during the ceremony of campaign ''For a World Without Hunger'' in favour of the fight against hunger at the headquarter of FAO in Rome October 15, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy great Roberto Baggio resigned as the Italian football federation's technical director on Wednesday, saying he was not permitted to do the job he wanted to do.

Italy's talisman as they finished third and second in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups was appointed to the role after the Azzurri flopped as holders by going out in the group stage of the 2010 edition.

His brief was to reinvigorate the Italian game and boost the country's poor track record of blooding youngsters but the 45-year-old said he was largely ignored.

"I presented my project in December 2011, 900 pages, but they remained empty words. I don't like just sitting on a chair but to do things, therefore reluctantly I have decided to leave," he told Italian television.

Italy finished second to Spain in Euro 2012 under coach Cesare Prandelli and his position is unlikely to be affected by Baggio's departure.

