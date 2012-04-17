Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (back) challenges Manchester City's Mario Balotelli during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Manchester City forward Mario Balotelli has attempted to placate angry Italy boss Cesare Prandelli by declaring that the national team are more important than anything else.

Balotelli's latest sending-off against Arsenal earlier this month led Prandelli to ponder whether the hot-headed 21-year-old should go to June's European Championship given his array of misdemeanours.

"The national team for me comes before everything. I want to win with Manchester City and at the Euros," the player told Tuesday's Gazzetta dello Sport.

His chances of going to Ukraine and Poland, where Italy face holders Spain, Ireland and Croatia, have been boosted by fellow striker Giuseppe Rossi being ruled out through injury and Antonio Cassano being only just back in action after a heart problem.

Not taking livewire Balotelli would leave Prandelli lacking real class up front but the Italy boss risks more bad behaviour if he plumps for the former Inter Milan man, who has seven caps.

"I have reassured both City manager Roberto Mancini and Prandelli that I will not leave my team mates with 10 men again," said Balotelli, whose City side are second in the Premier League.

