Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MILAN Maverick striker Mario Balotelli said he was relieved to escape the English media, driving, weather and food when the new signing was officially presented by AC Milan on Friday.
"To be a player for Milan has always been my dream so I'm very happy," he told a news conference. "But I prefer playing not talking."
The 22-year-old explained that he was happy to be closer to his family and friends following his move from Manchester City which came after a series of fall-outs with manager Roberto Mancini and some bizarre incidents.
"Now I'm at Milan it's very important above all because I am close to my family and friends. Manchester is not so far but it's not close like Milan," said Balotelli who this week cost the Italian club a fee that media reports have put at 20 million euros ($27.39 million).
The Italy forward mused on the positives and negatives of living in England.
"Good things, only when I get to Carrington to train, so my team mates, my manager, those are the good things. The bad things?...everything else."
Balotelli listed the bad as "the press first, the weather, the food and the way they drive" but said he would miss the Premier League.
"It is an amazing league and I think it's the best, together with the crowd and the pitches," he added. "I don't know for the future if I could go back or not."
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.