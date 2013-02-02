Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MILAN Maverick striker Mario Balotelli said he was relieved to escape the English media, driving, weather and food when the new signing was officially presented by AC Milan on Friday.
"To be a player for Milan has always been my dream so I'm very happy," he told a news conference. "But I prefer playing not talking."
The 22-year-old explained that he was happy to be closer to his family and friends following his move from Manchester City which came after a series of fall-outs with manager Roberto Mancini and some bizarre incidents.
"Now I'm at Milan it's very important above all because I am close to my family and friends. Manchester is not so far but it's not close like Milan," said Balotelli who this week cost the Italian club a fee that media reports have put at 20 million euros ($27.39 million).
The Italy forward mused on the positives and negatives of living in England.
"Good things, only when I get to Carrington to train, so my team mates, my manager, those are the good things. The bad things?...everything else."
Balotelli listed the bad as "the press first, the weather, the food and the way they drive" but said he would miss the Premier League.
"It is an amazing league and I think it's the best, together with the crowd and the pitches," he added. "I don't know for the future if I could go back or not."
(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
MELBOURNE Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.