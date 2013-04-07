Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
MILAN AC Milan's maverick forward Mario Balotelli was caught smoking in the toilet on the train during the team's journey to Florence and will be fined, chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Sunday.
Balotelli was ticked off by the train guard who told Galliani: "You need to pull his ears. He was smoking in the bathroom," Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
Smoking is banned on Italian trains. "I want to say that we're going to fine him," Galliani told the newspaper.
Balotelli has scored seven goals in eight appearances and has managed to stay out of trouble since joining the club in January from Manchester City, where he was involved in a series of rows with manager Roberto Mancini.
Milan, third in Serie A, were away to Fiorentina on Sunday.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.