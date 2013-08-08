Everton ease past West Brom to close on top four
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
BERNE AC Milan's maverick striker Mario Balotelli could miss the Champions League playoff matches after the club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during a pre-season friendly.
Balotelli, who made a quick impact after joining Milan from Manchester City in January, went off near the end of Milan's friendly against Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States which the Serie A side won 2-0 on Wednesday.
"During the course of the game, Mario Balotelli suffered a muscular problem in his right thigh," said AC Milan in a statement. "He will be examined on his return to Italy."
The seven-times European champions will discover their opponents for the two-leg playoff round tie when the draw is made at UEFA headquarters on Friday. The first leg will be played on August 20 or 21 with the return one week later.
Milan finished third in Serie A last season but only the top two Italian sides qualify directly for the group stage.
Balotelli could also be ruled out of Italy's friendly at home to Argentina on August 14.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 11 Everton closed to within five points of the top-four with a convincing defeat of a lacklustre West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday.
LONDON England secured a second consecutive Six Nations title in emphatic style on Saturday by thrashing a supposedly resurgent Scotland 61-21 with a scintillating display encapsulated by a superb hat-trick by recalled centre Jonathan Joseph.
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.