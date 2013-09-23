Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli has been given a three-match ban for his sending-off at the end of Sunday's 2-1 home defeat by Napoli, the Italian league said in a statement on Monday.
Balotelli, who missed a penalty and scored a late goal in the game, was given a second yellow card after the final whistle for arguing with match officials.
In addition to the automatic one-match ban, he was given an additional two games for "directing insulting and intimidating expressions to the referee at the time of the sending-off," said the league in a statement.
AC Milan were also ordered to partially close the San Siro stadium for their next home game because of insulting chants by their fans aimed at Napoli supporters.
The disciplinary tribunals said the chanting "expressed discrimination based on their territorial origin".
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.